Teagasc is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Signpost Webinar Series - a platform for knowledge-sharing in sustainable agriculture across Ireland and beyond.

Since its launch in April 2020, the series is now attracting a dedicated audience every Friday morning, with almost 6,000 viewers registered for this series.

The series has played a key role in advancing discussions on climate action, biodiversity, soil health, water quality, and other critical issues affecting Irish and global agriculture.

Co-host of the Signpost Webinar Series, Mark Gibson said, “We are delighted that the series, which started during the global pandemic five years ago, has grown in audience numbers and has evolved to being a mainstay for many in the agri-food industry every Friday morning. I want to pay tribute to the dedicated team in Teagasc that makes it all happen. It is a privilege for us to be able to bring the latest research and developments in sustainable agriculture to such an engaged audience”.

Over the past five years, the 247 webinars in the Signpost Webinar Series have featured speakers from Ireland and abroad, covering a wide range of topics that address both current environmental challenges and future opportunities in farming. The interactive format allows participants to engage directly with experts, ask questions, and gain practical advice that they can apply on their farms, or in their professional roles.

As agriculture continues to navigate the challenges of environmental sustainability and economic viability, initiatives like the Signpost Webinar Series provide a crucial link between scientific research and practical farm-level solutions. The series is a key component of Teagasc’s commitment to supporting farmers in adopting best practices that enhance productivity while reducing environmental impact.

All episodes are available to view on the Teagasc public website, Teagasc YouTube channel, or can be downloaded as a podcast on all popular platforms.

For more information about the Signpost Webinar Series, visit here.