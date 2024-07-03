In February, all ACRES tranche one participants received an interim payment of €4,000 for general and €5,000 for co-operation. \ Philip Doyle

There needs to be flexibility for farmers around the clawback of interim Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments where repayments are needed, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane has said.

“Back in May, I asked Minister [for Agriculture Charlie] McConalogue to instruct his department to look at repayments on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that no farmer would be put under financial pressure or see future payments substantially cut in one go.

“His response was that any money owed would be ‘offset against future payments’.

“I am calling on Minister McConalogue to do the right thing for those farmers who signed up to ACRES, did everything asked of them and who were then let down by his department,” she said.

Clawback

Advanced payment for the scheme had been expected by the end of 2023. In December 2023, it emerged that over 18,000 ACRES tranche one payments were delayed.

In February, all ACRES tranche one participants received an interim payment of €4,000 for general and €5,000 for co-operation, with many now still waiting for their balancing payment where their actual payment was over the interim amount.

For those whose actual payment is below the interim payment, the Department said the money will be clawed back from other schemes.

“This came about because the Department failed to pay participants on time, and as they should have, based on their scores.

“The Department advised all participants who received the interim payment in writing at the time that if there is a difference in the interim payment and the payment as per their scores, ie their payment should be less than the interim amount, that payment will be noted on their account as debt and offset against future payments,” Kerrane added.