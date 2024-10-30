Many livestock farmers are still facing a major deficit in fodder supplies this winter despite the improved grass growth of September and October.

Grass growth for the year remains around 1.5t/ha below average and this deficit was not significantly reduced over the last two months, Joe Patton of Teagasc maintained.

“The fine weather in September and October was very good from a grass utilisation and animal performance perspective, but it did not radically change the fodder situation,” Patton said.

“Grass growth rates came back to near normal levels for the time of the year.

“This stopped the fodder and feed situation deteriorating.

“However, there was still a lot of silage being fed in October because grass covers weren’t built up during August and September,” the Teagasc adviser explained.

Patton estimated that the reduction in grass growth this year is equivalent to the total dry-cow feed needs for most herds. This will cost the average 100-cow dairy herd between €15,000 and €20,000 in additional compound feed and forage purchases.

Patton urged farmers to buy whatever fodder they require sooner rather than later.

“Don’t gamble on silage being there next March. Farms will be extremely busy in spring too, so needing to look for silage will add more stress. Move on it now, and get it sorted,” he said.