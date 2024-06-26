Grass growth this year is back 35-40% on normal. \ Cathal McAleer

There is mounting concern about a serious winter fodder shortage, as farmers are forced to feed first-cut silage stocks or zero-graze second-cut crops to supplement plummeting grass supplies.

PastureBase figures put grass growth across the south and east at 50kg DM/ha/day, down 35% to 40% on normal.

Key members of the national fodder committee met on Tuesday to assess the situation and the full committee will meet again in a fortnight. Teagasc estimates 2024 grass growth is down 1.5t/ha year to date.

The additional feed requirement this year will cost the average dairy farmer between €15,000 and €18,000.