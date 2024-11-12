The event presented the opportunity for Fine Gael leader Simon Harris to respond to farmers concerns around nitrates derogation, live exports and farm succession. / Finbarr O'Rourke

The Taoiseach has warned that food prices must come down, but said it will not be at the expense of farmers and producers.

Simon Harris and Minister of State Martin Heydon were speaking to farmers at an Irish Farmers Association (IFA) national council on Tuesday.

Wicklow IFA chair Thomas Byrne raised the issue of lower food prices to combat inflation and warned that farmers “would not bear” any drop in prices.

In response, Harris said there were other links of the food production chain that will have to pay the price.

“Farmers have to be able to get a fair price and consumers have to be able to get a fair price too,” he said.

“The issue is the other parts of the chain and that’s why we established the food regulator and I believe that we will have to give the food regulator more power.”

Food regulator

The Agri-Food Regulator is an independent statutory office that was established in 2023 to combat unfair trading practices and to analyse price and market data.

The chair of the regulator had previously called on the Department of Agriculture to give the office more powers to compel rather than seek information from the agri-food supply chain.

“Now that [the Agri-Food Regulator] is set up and it’s good that it is set up, we need to make sure that it has the teeth it requires. We need to listen to it,” Harris said.

Food inflation

According to Kantar data, grocery price inflation fell marginally by 2.7% in September, while overall grocery spend was 6.7% higher than it was in the same month last year.

“I’m really conscious that there’s a cost-of-living crisis going on in this country, farmers feel it, people right across the country feel it,” added Harris.

“My party will unapologetically continue to put in place measures to help people with the cost of living, to reduce the burden of taxes and put more money in people’s pockets. But in terms of farm incomes, we have to make sure you get a good price too.

“We expect, with inflation, the cost of doing business including farming to fall. We’re not there yet so the government must step in. To be extraordinary clear, need to grow the CAP budget.”

