Belgium takes over from Spain in heading up the EU council. / European Parliament

The Belgian presidency of the EU council has committed to putting food security front and centre in guiding EU agri-food policy for the next six months.

The new presidency’s work programme lists food security and autonomy as “core objectives” of its term, with improvements to sustainability also to feature prominently.

Among the first points made in the programme’s section on agriculture is the need for a “reduction of the EU’s dependency on third countries for certain strategic resources”.

Getting the ball rolling on what the CAP will look like post-2027 is also listed as a key commitment of the presidency.

Market disturbances

The council will continue to monitor agri-food markets and address “trade-related agricultural issues”, which is likely a reference to market disturbances in 2023 caused by an influx of grain into central and eastern EU member states when there was a surge in grain imports over land.

The programme states that the Belgians will look to keep discussions going on the proposed sustainable use of pesticides regulation, which was rejected outright by the European Parliament in 2023.

This proposal’s future remains uncertain after the MEPs’ vote to scrap it, but the Belgian presidency shows that there may be a push to keep the regulation live.

On farm sustainability more generally, the Belgians emphasised the need for the costs of environmental action to be shared out across the supply chain, with farmers “fairly compensated for their efforts”.

The presidency intends to working to better EU animal welfare rules in line with “rising societal expectations, ethical considerations and the latest scientific and technological advancements”.

On animal health, the programme lists biosecurity and vaccination as priorities, mentioning a particular focus on the “utilisation of vaccines in cattle”.