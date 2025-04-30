Former IFA president Tim Cullinan is planning to build an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility on his own land near his pig farm in north Tipperary.

The primary feedstock used to feed the biogas plant, according to the Toomevara man, will be coming from his piggery operations.

“We’re looking at a biogas plant - the primary feedstock being pig manure. We’ll also be looking at feedstocks from both local farmers but also local industry too,” he said.

“What we’ve planned is going to create a lot of renewable energy, it’s going to do a lot to reduce emissions and it will be very beneficial in improving water quality and dealing with current concerns around nitrates. This country is facing a massive fine by 2030 if we don’t take the whole renewable sector seriously,” he said.

The proposed development is going to create in excess of 100 jobs during the build with another 20 full-time, high-tech jobs involved in the operation in the future, according to Cullinan.

“We will be lodging a planning application, but not in the short-term. There’s a lot of work going on at the moment doing the EIA [Environmental Impact Assessment] and other assessments that have to be done.

Community

“We initiated community engagement in particular with the people in the immediate area and there have been some meetings. Any concerns that people may have will be addressed. In all our operations we run an open book policy and if anyone wants to come to me on a one-to-one basis, I’ll give them a run-down of what we’re doing,” Cullinan said.

Meanwhile, a concern group has formed in the local area which maintains that the location for the new AD plant is the “the wrong place” for such a development. The Ballymackey Biogas Concern Group has said it believes the plant will bring increased traffic on local roads, odour and air emissions, and will harm the local quality of life and property values.