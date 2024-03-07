Ní Mhurchú, from Carlow, is now a practising barrister. \ The Bar of Ireland

Former RTÉ presenter Cynthia Ní Mhurchú will run in June’s European elections for Fianna Fáil, it has been announced.

Ní Mhurchú, who is now a practising barrister, will run in the Ireland South constituency alongside sitting MEP Billy Kelleher who is seeking re-election.

From Carlow, Ní Mhurchú is best known for presenting the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest alongside Gerry Ryan when Riverdance had its debut.

Running mate

Following the announcement that Ní Mhurchú would be running for Europe, Kelleher issued a statement welcoming her as his running mate.

“I am really looking forward to running a progressive, pro-European campaign with my new running mate Cynthia Ní Mhurchú in the Ireland South constituency.

“Cynthia is an incredibly intelligent and articulate person who I know shares the same vision as I do, keeping Ireland at the heart of Europe,” he said.