(L-R): Tommy Ryan, Doon, Co Limerick; Lydia McGrath Rathourcey, Ballincurra, Midleton, Co Cork; Denis Drennan, ICMSA president; Andrew Graham, Wells, Gorey, Co Wicklow; and Cian Commons, Brownstown, Navan, Co Meath.

Four students who won the 2024 John Feely Foundation Scholarship have been presented with their cheques.

The agriculture students received individual cheques for €1,500 at a reception held on Friday 21 February at John Feel house, the Irish Creamery Milk Supplier’s Association (ICMSA) Limerick head office.

The winning students were Tommy Ryan from Doon, Co Limerick; Lydia McGrath from Midleton, Co Cork; Andrew Graham from Gorey, Co Wicklow; and Cian Commons from Navan, Co Meath.

The draw, named after the early leader of the organisation, is open to children of ICMSA members engaged in their first year of studying farming or specified farm-related courses at accredited institutions or colleges.

A scholarship is reserved for each of the ICMSA’s four regions and nominations must be made by a member and submitted from September to a published date before the AGM.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan also appealed to the young farming students to stay in contact with the organisation.

He said that engaging with their fellow farmers through responsible groups could help analyse and bring forward the solutions that would allow their own and future generations of Irish farmers to thrive.

