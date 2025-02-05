Pictures of the sheep killed by the dog in Crusheen, Co Clare.

A Co Clare farmer has had four in-lamb ewes killed in a dog attack, with a further two of the flock missing and more expected not to survive due to their injuries.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the farmer said the attack in the Crusheen area happened on Monday evening 3 February.

He had fed the sheep earlier that day, but got a call from a neighbour on Tuesday 4 February to say something had happened to them.

When he went to check, four sheep were dead, two were missing and he believes three to four more of the flock will die before the end of the week due to their injuries.

“They got an awful death,” the farmer said.

He said he wants to highlight the attack in the hope that members of the public will keep their dogs under control.