Nuffield Ireland announced 2025 scholars (l-r) Zoe McKay, dairy farmer and assistant professor at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science; Seamus McMenamin, sector manager for sheepmeat and livestock at Bord Bia; forester Marina Conway, former CEO of Western Forestry Co-op; and Majella McCafferty, farm advocacy manager at the National Dairy Council.

Nuffield Ireland has named its four new 2025 Nuffield Ireland scholars.

They are Marina Conway, forester from Sligo and former CEO of Western Forestry Co-op; Majella McCafferty, from Leitrim, farming stock and farm advocacy manager at the National Dairy Council; Zoe McKay, dairy farming with her partner in Mayo and assistant professor at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science; and Seamus McMenamin, from a sheep and suckler farm in west Tyrone and sector manager for sheepmeat and livestock at Bord Bia.

Nuffield Ireland’s conference ‘Shaping the Future of Irish Agriculture’, sponsored by the FBD Trust, will take place in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Carlow, on Friday 15 November.

The event will feature a fireside chat on leadership in agribusiness with former group MD of Glanbia plc Siobhán Talbot.

It will also hear from six returning Nuffield scholars, who will present the findings of research on a number of evolving issues which are shaping the future of Irish agriculture.

Siobhan Talbot, former group MD, Glanbia plc.

Chair of Nuffield Ireland Joe Leonard said: “We are thrilled to welcome our new scholars to the 122-strong Nuffield Ireland community of agricultural leaders.

"They will research respectively agroforestry in the Irish context; linking dairy production efficiency to consumer behaviour and market trends; future grasslands for climate mitigation and adaptation; and finding alternative income streams to make sheep farming attractive to new entrants.

"All those topics are timely, relevant and can directly support Irish agriculture and food in meeting their economic, climate, environmental and social obligations.”

Returning scholars

This year’s conference will hear from the six returning 2023 scholars coming to the end of their two-year programme.

Offaly organic farmer and artisan food producer Margaret Edgill will report on a blueprint for farm diversification through agri-food tourism, while Kilkenny dairy farmer Bryan Daniels will address clover in Irish grassland agriculture.

Laois dairy farmer David Fennelly will outline his research on alternative pasture management to address the nitrates challenge and Offaly agronomist Thomas Murray will ask what is next for potato and vegetable production in Ireland.

Laois horticulturalist Liagh Whelehan will present methods to improve sustainability in plant production in controlled environments and Carlow graduate development manager with ifac Gillian Willis will discuss future-proofing people management in Irish agriculture.

Innovation

FBD Trust chair Michael Berkery said: “Nuffield scholars regularly go on to become key drivers of change and innovation in farming, the agri industry and the food sector.

“As a founding member of Nuffield Ireland, we are proud to support the next generation of agri leaders and we wish them luck as they embark on their Nuffield studies.”