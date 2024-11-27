We look at four bellweather constituencies that may determine the final outcome of the 2024 general election.

Meath west: three seats

Peader Toibín, the Aontú leader, is hard-working, popular and will retain his seat. Johnny Guirke, the outgoing Sinn Féin TD, faces the challenge of holding off Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Aisling Dempsey, daughter of former Minister Noel, runs for Fianna Fáil, while Linda Murray Nelson endeavours to retain the Fine Gael seat held by the retiring Damien English. This could be one of those constituencies that gives a good indicator of how the country will vote.

Kildare south: four seats

Kildare south is effectively a three-seater due to the automatic re-election of the Ceann Comhairle. Fianna Fáil will be hoping Fiona O’Loughlin can join Seán O’Fearghail in Leinster House.

Minister of State for Agriculture and farmer Martin Heydon is expected to hold his seat for Fine Gael. That leaves one seat between the 14 other contenders.

Patricia Ryan defends the seat she won in 2020, but defected from Sinn Féin on the eve of the election, with Shinagh Ní Raghallaigh standing for Sinn Féin this time. Then there are outgoing TDs Independent Cathal Berry and Labour’s Mark Wall. It will be a nail-biter.

Galway east: four seats

This is another constituency that has gained a seat. Outgoing TDs Anne Rabbitte of Fianna Fáil and Independent Seán Canney seem set to retain their seats.

Fine Gael has a team of three endeavouring to replace the retiring Ciaran Cannon. Declan Geraghty, having polled well in the local elections, carries Independent Ireland’s hopes in an area where Michael Fitzmaurice holds a lot of sway. Louis O’Hara will be trying to make a breakthrough for Sinn Féin having gone close last time.

Clare: four seats

An incredibly competitive field, with 19 hats in the ring. Fine Gael’s Joe Carey is retiring, with Independent Michael McNamara now an MEP. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both field three candidates, targeting two seats.

Violet-Anne Wynne, having taken a seat for Sinn Féin in 2020, had a very public falling out with the party. She stands as an independent candidate, with Donna McGettigan running for Sinn Féin.

Independent Ireland’s Eddie Punch performed credibly in the European elections, and might be well placed to pick up a lot of the McNamara support base. He is well-known to farmers following two decades in the ICSA general secretary role.

Green Party deputy leader Roisín Garvey will hope her higher-profile sees her contend.