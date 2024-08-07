Four white-tailed eagle chicks were released into the wild at Killarney National Park on Tuesday.

The chicks were released by Tánaiste Michéal Martin and Minister of State for nature Malcolm Noonan as the first of 27 to be released across the country over the coming weeks.

The releases are part of an ongoing National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) programme to reintroduce the once-extinct species back to Ireland.

Speaking at the national park, the Tánaiste said that it is a "remarkable experience" to witness the birds in their natural habitat.

"The white-tailed eagle is an important part of our biodiversity, but also our heritage. Their reappearance in our skies is a source of wonder and interest for local and international visitors to Killarney National Park," he said.

The white-tailed eagle had become extinct in Ireland by the 19th century, but since 2007 the NPWS has been working with international partners, landowners and communities to reintroduce the species to Irish skies. It has brought chicks from Norway.

Tracked

Minister Noonan stated that Tuesday's release marks the second phase of the reintroduction project, with white-tailed eagles now breeding in areas from Cork to Donegal.

"This year, in Killarney National Park, two chicks have successfully fledged for the fourth year in a row," Minister Noonan said.

All chicks are fitted with satellite tags so that their movements can be tracked as they disperse and establish in new areas. The chicks are vulnerable to external factors such as adverse weather conditions, avian influenza, disease and illegal poisonings.

NPWS director general Niall Ó Donnchú referred to the programme as being a "flagship initiative" for the service.