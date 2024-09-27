Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman was elected a vice-president of the EU umbrella group for farming organisations COPA on Friday in Brussels.

COPA also elected a new president, as Italian Massimiliano Giansanti succeeds Christiane Lambert from France.

Gorman stated that the IFA’s role in the EU group is important, given the role Brussels plays in farming policy in Ireland.

“Many decisions are made in Brussels. As well as having our own IFA office in Brussels, being part of COPA allows us to influence overall EU agricultural policy,” he said when speaking after his election.

The IFA president pointed to the next CAP reform as being a “significant” development for Irish farmers.

“We will work with COPA to have a strong input in how the CAP is designed. Supporting food production has to come front and centre - and climate ambition has to be funded outside of this.”