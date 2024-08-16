Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre reopens to the public, with activities and guided walks planned around one of Ireland’s finest raised bogs.

Over 40 free events will be taking place in national parks and nature reserves across the country to mark National Heritage Week.

The event takes place from 17 to 25 August, with this year’s theme being ‘Connections, Routes and Networks'. This will be reflected through guided walks, exhibitions and activities for every age.

There will be hundreds of events happening in Ireland, with over 40 free events being supported by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Speaking in advance of the events, Minister of State for nature, heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan invited the public to celebrate in the outdoors.

“Our national parks and nature reserves protect our natural heritage, but also connect us with our ancestors’ relationship with nature.

“Over the course of heritage week, our national parks and nature reserves are offering unique experiences to explore and learn about our native habitats and species, and the work under way to protect and restore them.”

Clara bog centre reopens

Some stand-out events include walking trails, demonstrations and educational activities from sheep shearing of Claddagh heritage breeds in Connemara, boxty making on the bothy trail to a junior rangers event at Glengarriff Nature Reserve.

Meanwhile, Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre reopens to the public, with activities and guided walks planned around their raised bogs. “Our bogs are an important aspect of our natural heritage and have a vital role to play in addressing the biodiversity crisis,” added Noonan.

“I’m delighted that Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre in Offaly is now open to the public again, with an exciting series of events planned for National Heritage Week.”

Full list of NPWS events for National Heritage Week

Cork

Glengarriff Nature Reserve: junior rangers - wildlife in the woods (Ellen Hutchins Festival).

Donegal

McGlinchey’s Field Studies Centre: guided nature walk.

Glenveagh National Park: connect with our native Irish woodlands.

Galway

Connemara National Park: Claddoir/Claddagh sheep heritage day.

Connemara National Park: Connemara dark skies event - observing the night sky talk and workshop for children.

Connemara National Park: pony information.

Connemara National Park: colourising Connemara - a brief history through old photographs.

Connemara National Park: wild Atlantic nature - integrating nature, people and place.

Connemara National Park: traditional bread and butter making demonstrations.

Connemara National Park: guided Diamond Hill walk by park ranger.

Connemara National Park: traditional basket making demo and display.

Guided walks and music sessions to take place throughout the week.

Kerry

Killarney National Park: pop-up biodiversity display at Killarney House.

Killarney National Park: nocturnal nature ramble.

Killarney National Park: pop-up biodiversity display at Muckross House courtyard.

Killarney National Park: family fun day at Muckross School House.

Mayo

Wild Nephin National Park: connections of the land.

Wild Nephin National Park: don’t forget to write - postcard-making workshop.

Wild Nephin National Park: celebrating our natural heritage - guided walk and activities at Ballycroy Visitor Centre.

Wild Nephin National Park: dancing at the crossroads, with Boxty at the Bothy in Letterkeen.

Wild Nephin National Park: celebrating old connections, short hike along the Bangor trail.

Offaly

Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre: Doorey Wood guided walk.

Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre: botany walk on Clara Bog Nature Reserve.

Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre: family walk in arts and crafts.

Wicklow

Wicklow Mountains National Park: medieval pilgrimage to Glendalough.

Knocksink Education Centre: invasive species and how we can help our nature reserves.

Knocksink Education Centre: bat walk at Knocksink Wood.

Knocksink Education Centre: soil and biodiversity - a web of connection.