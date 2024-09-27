Project co-ordinator of the Croí heart and stroke charity Paul Cunnane Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, IFA president Francie Gorman and IFA farm family chair Teresa Roche. / Finbarr O’Rourke

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has partnered with the Croí heart and stroke charity to run a six-week series of free one-to-one health checks for farmers which would ordinarily cost €200.

The checks will be provided at 15 mart locations from next Tuesday, with advice and information packs to issue to attendees.

The IFA’s farmer health checks programme is funded under a farm safety initiative opened by the Department of Agriculture earlier this year.

IFA president Francie Gorman urged farmers to attend their nearest health check clinic and stay conscious of their health.

“More than ever, it is important that farmers take time to have themselves checked and this programme is a perfect opportunity to do so,” Gorman said.

The association’s farm family chair Teresa Roche stated that the initiative provides a reminder that “looking after ourselves is just as important as anything else”.

“Often the focus is on the health of our livestock and land rather than our own health and wellbeing,” she commented.

Ministers’ backing

Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon said that “health and wellbeing are closely linked to safety” and that the programme gives an opportunity for farmers to assess their health and take action to protect wellbeing.

“Investing in health and wellbeing can have long-term benefits for farmers and their families and help make farms safer places to live and work,” Minister Heydon stated.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue added to calls for farmers to attend a health check under the programme.

“I was grateful to avail of the health check myself at the National Ploughing Championships recently and very glad to receive a positive result on the day. However, our health can never be taken for granted.”

Schedule

The schedule for the checks ups are:

Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan, 1 October at 10.30am.

Donegal Mart, Co Donegal, 4 October at 12pm.

Tuam Mart, Co Galway, 7 October at 10.00am.

Ennis Mart, Co Clare, 10 October at 10.30am.

Roscommon Mart, Co Roscommon, October at 10.30am.

Gort Mart, Co Galway, 14 October at 10.00am.

Balla Mart, Co Mayo, 19 October at 10.00am.

Birr Mart, Co Offaly, 21 October at 11.00am.

Women and Ag Conference at the Lyrath Hotel, Co Kilkenny, 24 October at 10.30am.

Kilkenny Mart, Co Kilkenny, 24 October at 10.30am.

Thurles Mart, Co Tipperary, 28 October at 10.30am.

Enniscorthy Mart, Co Wexford, 29 October at 10.00am.

Kilmallock Mart head office, Co Limerick, 4 November at 10.30am.

Corrin Mart, Co Cork, 5 November at 10.30am.

Castleisland Mart, Co Kerry, 6 November at 11.00am.

Macroom Mart, Co Cork, 9 November at 10.30am.