If you think the Arc de Triomphe roundabout in Paris can be confusing for motorists, wait until you hear what farmers in rural parts of the country have gone and done. Instead of parading around in tractors and chanting down megaphones in protest, they have instead turned every single road sign in their locality upside-down. All to prove a point.
The increasing cost of farm diesel, late payment of EU subsidies, burgeoning bureaucracy and competition from imports are among some of their main issues with the Government, I’m reliably told.
