Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by splitting water by electrolysis using renewable electricity.

There have been fresh calls to develop a hydrogen industry in Ireland.

In a series of research papers published by Hydrogen Mobility Ireland (HMI), phasing in hydrogen in the road, rail, aviation and maritime transport sectors could attract €6bn worth of investment.

The group argues that using hydrogen in hard-to-abate transport sectors, including heavy-duty trucks and buses, shipping and aviation, would cut emissions by 260,000 tonnes a year and create 640 new long-term jobs.

Hydrogen

According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), around 70 million tonnes of hydrogen are currently consumed worldwide. Much of this is grey hydrogen, produced by reforming fossil fuels, mostly natural gas, and producing large amounts of CO2 in the process.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by splitting water by electrolysis using renewable electricity. When the resultant gas is used to power vehicles, it results in no direct emissions of greenhouse gases or any local pollutant emissions.

Investment

The reports states that Ireland can unlock millions of euros in potential EU funding to grow an indigenous hydrogen fuel industry, but is missing out due to a lack of commitments on matching funding and supportive policy from the Government.

HMI has previously highlighted Ireland’s infrastructure gap compared with neighbouring countries - there is currently only one hydrogen refuelling station located on the island of Ireland and just 3% of all newly registered heavy-duty vehicles in Ireland are alternatively fuelled.

Other EU countries have announced substantial investments in clean hydrogen, with Germany allocating over €14bn of funding, followed by the Netherlands with €10bn and France with €6bn.

HMI chair Des Phelan said: “The research released today highlights the significant opportunity that hydrogen presents for Ireland, not just in reducing carbon emissions, but also in creating hundreds of new jobs, attracting crucial investment and strengthening our energy security."

Gas Networks Ireland

Under radical plans announced by Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) earlier this year, the semi-State body announced its intention to split the national gas grid, creating two distinct biomethane and hydrogen gas networks by 2045.

The pathway envisaged by GNI aims to transport 100% renewable gas, with biomethane accounting for two-thirds of the gas on the network and the remaining volume coming from green hydrogen.

While GNI made the announcement, it would be up to the industry to produce the hydrogen and buy it.

However, currently, there is significant uncertainty over how widespread use of hydrogen in the industry will work and how much the hydrogen gas will cost.