Farm Relief Services (FRS) has announced it is rebranding as FRS Co-op.

Headquartered in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, it was previously known as FRS Network. FRS Co-op is active across the country, with multiple business units.

The group has grown considerably from when it was originally founded in 1980 as National Co-op Farm Relief Services (NCFRS).

It now employs 2,000 people across a number of different sectors including farming, fencing, recruitment, employment support, Government services and training.

Co-operation

FRS Co-op group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Colin Donnery said since the business was formed in 1980 co-operation has been central to FRS.

“We’ve always had deep roots in our local communities. From small seeds, our business has developed a reach that now extends all across Ireland and beyond, but our ethos has never altered.

“We know that we grow better together, a belief that is ingrained in everything we do. That is why we wanted the co-op aspect of our business to be more prominent in our new branding,” he said.

Donnery added collaboration will continue to be a key strength of the business into the future.

“Our mix of local and national experts, combined with an eye on innovation, allow us to work effectively with communities we live in and the farms and businesses we work with.

“We believe FRS Co-op is a business which exists to make a difference. A positive difference to the lives of those who work for us, who work with us and to the communities in which we all live.

“As we move forward under our new FRS Co-op brand, we expect to see those contributions shine through even brighter in the years ahead,” he added.

FRS Co-op is made up of:

FRS Farm Services employs 1,000 people, who are supporting over 2,000 farms across Ireland.

FRS Fencing is Ireland’s largest fencing provider employing over 100 people nationally.

Herdwatch is a leading farm management app and software in Ireland, the UK and North America, used by over 22,000 farmers managing over 3m animals on a daily basis.

FRS Recruitment is one of Ireland’s leading recruitment agencies, which advertised a total of 88,964 job opportunities around the country last year. These were managed by their 100 members of staff operating out of 10 different office locations around the country.

FRS Training has provided over 100,000 training courses over the last 40 plus years.

Turas Nua delivers national employment services in thirteen counties across Ireland, as well as the local area employment services for Laois and Offaly. They have helped over 60,000 long-term unemployed people to secure jobs and provided 614,000 training sessions to prepare people for the needs of the modern jobs’ market.

WrkWrk helps employers to quickly and easily fill temporary job openings. Their mission is to make shiftwork work for everyone. This has seen 27,340 shifts filled through WrkWrk over the last four years.

FRS Contract Services manages contracts for government, industry, semi-state and commercial for sectors including environmental, quality assurance and agtech.