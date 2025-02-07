The Deer Management Strategy Group, who developed a report for the Department with a number of recommendations on controlling the country’s deer population. \ Philip Doyle

Farm Relief Services (FRS) has been appointed to manage the country’s deer control programme, the Department of Agriculture has announced.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State for Nature Christopher O’Sullivan revealed the tender for the deer management strategy programme manager was awarded to the FRS on Friday 7 February.

A programme manager to establish 15 local deer management units around the country was a key recommendation of the Deer Management Strategy Group, chaired by Teddy Cashman. This responsibility now lies with the FRS.

Minister Heydon said for agriculture and ecosystems sustainable management of the deer population is needed.

“These include the protection of biodiversity, newly planted forestry, pasture and crops, road safety, animal health, public health and not least the health and welfare of the deer themselves.

“The appointment of a deer programme manager is an important milestone in the sustainable management of our national deer population.

“I wish the programme manager well in their work and I look forward to their implementation of the deer management strategy under the guidance of the Deer Management Strategy Group,” he added.

This is the culmination of several months work by the Deer Management Strategy Group, who developed a report for the Department with a number of recommendations on controlling the country’s deer population.

NPWS

Director general of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Niall Ó Donnchú said the appointment demonstrates cooperation between the Department of Agriculture and the NPWS to ensure the successful delivery of the deer management strategy.

“Reducing deer numbers to sustainable levels is now the most important issue in many of our native woodlands across Ireland.

“[The] NPWS looks forward to working with the newly appointed programme manager through the national Deer Management Strategy Group,” he said.