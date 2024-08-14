The fuel allowance assists households with their heating costs and the payment is made at the weekly rate of €33 for 28 weeks and only one allowance is paid per household.\ Thomas Hubert

The fuel allowance will be expanded to include farmers taking part in the Rural Social Scheme from the end of September.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys made the announcement, which she says will “recognise the vital role” that employment support scheme workers play in local communities across the country.

The 2024/25 fuel allowance season will begin on 23 September, at an estimated cost of €382m in 2024.

The means-tested allowance assists households with their heating costs at a weekly rate of €33 for 28 weeks and only one payment is paid per household.

Announcing the expansion, Minister Humphreys acknowledged how important the scheme participants are to local towns.

“They support a range of vital local services in areas such as childcare, meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and sports facilities and other valuable work in our communities.”

Who can qualify?

For the upcoming fuel allowance season, the period a person spends on an employment support scheme (ESS) will count towards the qualifying period for fuel allowance purposes.

This measure will benefit those who leave a qualifying social welfare payment to engage in such a scheme.

Those who move on to a qualifying social welfare payment for fuel allowance, following completion of their time in the Rural Social Scheme, will also be able to use the period spent on the scheme to satisfy the payment period requirement for fuel allowance.

“Taking part on these programmes is good for people’s physical and mental health and it helps set them on the road to getting back into employment,” added Minister Humphreys.

“These workers do wonderful work in our communities and I am delighted to make this change today to support them.”