MEP Maria Walsh has called for increased funding and cross-border cooperation with the UK government to help eradicate TB in Ireland.

It comes after the member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee spoke with European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi and the Head Veterinarian of Northern Ireland separately this week.

In the year to April 2025, there were 41,548 cases of bovine TB detected on Irish farms, an increase of over 11,600 on the previous 12 months.

MEP Walsh said that animal diseases, especially bovine, continue to plague farms across the island of Ireland.

“To truly eradicate bovine TB in Ireland, we need cross-border cooperation and increased funding supports,” she said.

“I also reiterated my calls for an updated EU animal disease strategy, and crucially lobbied for the budget to be re-introduced to combat TB.”

MEP Maria Walsh met with European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi to discuss animal disease support for Irish farmers.

Transportation

Walsh also spoke to Várhelyi, the Hungarian Commissioner responsible for health and animal welfare, in Strasbourg this week to discuss the concerns of Irish farmers, including animal disease and live animal transportation.

“The transportation of live animals is a critical issue for Irish farmers at the moment. In order for our farmers and agricultural businesses to access the EU single market, we need sea exports to continue under the current rules.

“I raised the need to protect Ireland’s derogation for transport, stressing the unique challenges we face as an island nation, which I believe the Commissioner understands,” added Walsh.

