A call has been issued for proposals to promote and develop the organic sector.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon made the announcement for €3m in funding over the next three years for innovative projects in the sector.

The call for the period 2025 to 2027 is open until March 7 2025 and applications can be made to the organic policy unit within the Department.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister Heydon said that organic farming has grown significantly in the last few years and the Government wants to supports its development in order to meet Ireland’s targets in the CAP strategic plan.

“Attracting the next generation of farmers is crucial to securing the future of Irish agriculture and organics can be a real, viable option for younger farmers,” he said.

"This call is an opportunity to support those already in the sector and to help attract more in the future.”

Proposals

The purpose of the call is to support delivery of the vision of the national organic strategy, which aims to “grow a highly productive organic food sector that secures a viable future for farmers while supporting the health of the natural environment and consumers”.

Maximum funding per project is €150,000 per annum and extra marks will be allocated to those projects that do not require 100% funding.

“My focus is on ensuring that organic farmers, fishers and food producers are competitive, productive and innovative,” added Minister Heydon.

“The incomes of our producers are central and critical to the success of our Food Vision 2030 strategy and they are the bedrock of our world-class organic agri-food sector.

“The opening of this call underlines the Government's commitment to delivering a premium price for organic product and to ensuring that we meet the target in our national organic strategy of more than trebling the value of organic output by 2030.”

