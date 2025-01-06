Met Éireann has also warned about potential impacts such as hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption.

Met Éireann has issued a new weather warning for snow/ice across the country.

The yellow weather warning is set to take effect at noon on Monday, 6 December and remain in place until the same time on Tuesday.

The national forecaster has said there will be “wintry showers” which will bring “further accumulation of snow”.

It has also warned about potential impacts such as hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption.

A yellow snow/ice warning can result in 3m or more of snowfall over a 24-hour period.

Low temperatures

Met Éireann has also extended a nationwide weather warning for low temperatures and ice.

The yellow weather warning which is currently under effect will now run until noon on Thursday, 9 November.

These conditions coud lead to hazardous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, and travel disruptions while the warning is in place.

Met Éireann has said that there will be “very cold nights with widespread frost, ice and lying snow. Temperatures struggling to get above freezing during the day.”

??There are currently Status Yellow Countrywide warnings for Low Temperature/Ice/Snow-Ice.



Please stay updated by checking the warnings website and local advice.

??https://t.co/3041XHjphi pic.twitter.com/daZq5gXaBL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 6, 2025

