Snow is expected across the north, west and midlands on Thursday.

Three separate status yellow weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann to be effective from early Thursday, as conditions turn with a cold snap bringing a chance of snow and heavy rains across the country.

In total, 22 counties are covered by a weather warning, as it is forecast that showers will spread upwards from the southwest and turn to sleet and snow in some western and midland areas into Thursday morning.

Lowest temperatures of -2°C are to be expected on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with “moderate accumulations” of snow to be seen in parts of the north, west and midlands.

Northwest snow warning

Eight northwestern counties will see a status yellow snow and ice warning effective from 5am Thursday to 8pm Thursday.

Met Éireann has warned that the cold snap could result in hazardous travelling conditions, with poor visibility at times and a possibility of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

Yellow Snow-Ice Warning

Yellow Rain Warning



In effect from the early hours on Thursday 08/07/24



Stay updated with the latest forecast, warning type & times for your area

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 7, 2024

The counties covered by this warning are Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Sligo.

Midlands snow warning

A separate status yellow snow and ice warning was issued by Met Éireann for seven midland counties on Thursday morning.

Counties Clare, Galway, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow will all remain under this warning between 3am and 1pm Thursday.

Again, the national forecaster has urged the public to be aware of hazardous travelling conditions and poor visibility, with a possibility of ice on untreated roads and paths.

Rain warning for east

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow from 5am Thursday to 5am Friday.

The public has been warned that there could be some instances of localised flooding across these counties with the heavy rains expected.