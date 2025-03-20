The next Common Agricultural Policy, generational renewal, trade and tariffs, as well as the sector’s ongoing efforts to improve environmental standards were also discussed.

The future of Ireland’s dairy and beef industries was discussed at an event held in the European Parliament this Thursday, with retaining the nitrates derogation to the fore of the agenda.

The event was held by MEP Barry Cowen, who said it brought together stakeholders, including representatives from Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) and Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

The next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), generational renewal, trade and tariffs, as well as the sector’s ongoing efforts to improve environmental standards were also discussed.

Several Irish MEPs attended the event. The broad political presence demonstrated a united commitment to advocating for Irish farmers at European level, Cowen said.

Derogation

The MEP added that his colleagues reaffirmed their dedication to leading the political effort to secure the retention of the nitrates derogation.

The meeting coincided with positive news from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which reported that nitrogen levels in Irish rivers have reached their lowest point in eight years.

Cowen said these results must be recognised by the Commission, particularly in light of retaining the derogation.

“The latest EPA data is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Irish farmers in adopting more sustainable practices.

“These improvements must be properly acknowledged at EU level, particularly in the context of our application to renew the nitrates derogation.

“Farmers have demonstrated their commitment to environmental responsibility and their efforts deserve recognition and reward, not additional burdens.

“Record beef prices, growing new market opportunities and strong trade are all positive indicators for the sectors, but we must remain vigilant,” he added.