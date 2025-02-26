A parcel is classed as GAEC 2 if it is comprised of more than 50% peat soils.

Parcels of land falling under new Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 rules can be redrawn along physical boundary lines, which could bring these lands outside the restrictions in some cases.

These lands will be subject to stricter rules in areas including drainage and ploughing.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that advisers were briefed by Department of Agriculture officials on the introduction of GAEC 2.

They were told standard rules for parcel construction will apply to GAEC 2 lands.

Meaning, if a parcel is comprised of a number of fields, one or more of these can be taken out to form a new parcel as long as there is a physical boundary such as a wall or hedge which the Department can map along.

Marked legal boundaries can also be considered.

ACRES

Department officials are awaiting confirmation of their proposals around GAEC 2 from the European Commission and they are hopeful these will be accepted.

Once this happens, all farmers with impacted lands will be written to by the Department.

Meanwhile, around 5,600 farmers are locked out of applying for their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payment because of ongoing work on their account relating to the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

These blocks are to be lifted by the Department in batches on a weekly basis.