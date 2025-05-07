Close to 42,000 farmers received GAEC 2 notifications from the Department of Agriculture this week, setting out which of their land parcels are subject to the new restrictions.

Farmers were advised by text message to log into their Department agfood.ie account to access information regarding which parcels are covered by the GAEC 2 standard.

The Department is also writing to farmers impacted by the changes.

Farmers with peat lands covered by the GAEC 2 standard will be subject to strict new drainage and reseeding rules.

Insisted

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has insisted that the implementation of GAEC 2 has not impacted the guidelines governing lands which are eligible for afforestation supports.

In reply to a Dáil question from Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Martin Kenny, the minister insisted that the rules governing forestry supports remained unchanged.

Quoting from Ireland’s State Aid Approval letter from the Commission, Minister Heydon pointed out that organo-mineral soils with a peat depth greater than 30cm are excluded from afforestation, afforestation of organo-mineral soils with peat depth lower than 30 cm is subject is safeguards, and afforestation of fens and cutaway peats will involve no additional drainage and be limited to native species.