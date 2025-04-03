“Nobody is disputing the need for GAEC 2 to be introduced to protect carbon rich soil/peatland and wetlands, as required under the CAP strategic plan and EU regulations,” Kenny said. \ Philip Doyle

Sinn Féin has criticised the Department of Agriculture’s proposals for the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC 2) standard, saying that it “disenfranchises” small farmers.

The party’s spokesperson on agriculture Martin Kenny raised concerns with Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon in the Dáil on Thursday.

The proposal put forward by the Minister means that if a parcel of land is made up of 51% of peatland, then the whole parcel will be classified as such. Deputy Kenny suggested that these standards will negatively impact 35,000 farmers.

He said that the problem with what was submitted to the European Commission for approval is how it will be introduced.

“Nobody is disputing the need for GAEC 2 to be introduced to protect carbon-rich soil/peatland and wetlands, as required under the CAP strategic plan and EU regulations,” Deputy Kenny said.

“This proposal clearly disenfranchises smaller farmers and particularly farmers on the western seaboard."

Proposal

Sinn Féin have instead called for an alternative approach; to implement the same system as is used for GAEC 8 and GAEC 9, which protects nature and natura 2000 sites by red-lining out areas of peatland instead of applying it to the whole parcel.

The current proposal could include 100,000ha of inorganic mineral soil into GAEC 2 that is designed to protect carbon-rich soil, according to the party.

“Parcels of land can vary from less than one hectare to hundreds of hectares, 2,000 hectares even on commonage.

“A parcel of land of 10ha in the northwest could have 5ha of peatland, but the whole 10ha will be classed as peatland. Then on the other hand in the south, a farmer with a parcel of 50ha and only 10ha or 15ha might be peatland, yet none of his parcel will be classed as peatland under this 50% rule.

“The Minister did acknowledge that there would be an appeals process for any farmer who felt their land should not come under GAEC 2 and that farmers could split parcels when making their Basic Income Support for Sustainability applications.”

