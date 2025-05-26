"I have a farm with animals and I have not been able to set foot on it for six months," the farmer told the court. \ Philip Doyle

A south County Galway farmer has told a judge that his life has been turned upside down over his bail ban from Gort and his farm near there.

At Gort District Court, Gerard Nestor (60) told Judge Alec Gabbett that he is completely innocent of the charges before the court.

Judge Gabbett told Mr Nestor that he is facing an awful lot of charge sheets, including one where Mr Nestor is effectively accused of using a JCB as a weapon in a dispute over a wall with another landowner.

In two of the charges before the court, Mr Nestor of Dun Na Mara Drive, Renmore, Galway, and College Road, Galway, is charged with the criminal damage of a block wall belonging to John O’Donoghue on dates between 20 November and 21 November and on 6 November last at Bunasrah, Ennis Road, Gort.

Serious damage

Judge Gabbett said previously that the level of damage to the wall is quite serious and said that it is alleged that it was knocked down twice.

Sgt Claire Henaghan previously told the court that the value of the wall could be around €20,000.

Judge Gabbett said that gardaí have received partial directions from the DPP, with full directions awaited.

In court, Mr Nestor told Judge Gabbett: "In these circumstances where I am innocent until proven guilty, I should be allowed to go to my hometown of Gort where most of my family still live, where my parents and brother are buried and I have a farm with animals and I have not been able to set foot on it for six months."

He said: "The gardai have time and time again delayed, delayed and delayed and here is another example of it to try to keep me out of Gort and out of my farm."

Judge Gabbett said that there are “particularly serious allegations here as far as I am concerned, including one where he Is effectively accused of using a JCB as a weapon”.

Judge Gabbett said: “Mr Nestor has been very good on his bail and there has been no application to revoke the bail conditions. I appreciate it is very onerous and I am not inclined to relax the conditions until we have DPP directions."

Mr Nestor said: “I have been accused of some very serious criminal damage and this is completely false and I have no doubt that I will be proven innocent in time. But in the meantime, my life has been turned completely upside down.”

Judge Gabbett said: “This is ultimately about a wall and does the wall belong to Mr O’Donoghue or belong to you?"

Mr Nestor said: “The wall was put there by Mr O’Donoghue on my land and there is no question that it is my land.

“There are two sheds on the boundary and Mr O’Donoghue decided to knock a wall and put a new doorway from his shed into my field.”

Judge Gabbett said that he is adjourning the case to 26 June on a peremptory basis, which means that if DPP directions are not before the court, Judge Gabbett may strike out the charges.

Mr Nestor told Judge Gabbett that he has been very fair. He told him: “I am depending on you for justice.”