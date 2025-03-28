A farmer in Co Galway has been left without grazing for his ewes and newborn lambs as a result of fallen trees on his land in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

Aidan Mullins, who farms in Lissard, Kilconnell, Co Galway told the Irish Farmers Journal that storm damage caused to a field boundary and fencing by trees falling in to his lands in Carrowmanagh, Kilconnell from Coillte forestry is preventing him from using these lands.

He is under increasing pressure for grazing as more ewes lamb and despite dialogue and numerous appeals to Coillte representatives on the matter he is no further forward. He is becoming increasingly disillusioned that his fence will be repaired.

“The ground is sheltered ground that I save for turning ewes and young lambs to after lambing each year. The boundary, stonewall and fence was first damaged during storm Éowyn when trees fell on the boundary and extended well in to the field in many places.

"It flattened the boundary, stonewall and fencing and there is no way of grazing the field without sheep and young lambs entering the forest.”

Empty promises

He added: “I have always had a good relationship with Coillte but am becoming increasingly disillusioned that the fence will be repaired anytime soon.

"I spoke with their representatives early in the wake of the storm and explained that I needed the trees removed and boundary repaired by 14 March to give me time to prepare for lambing.

The remnants of sheep wire and barbed wire knocked by trees.

"While the trees were removed, I feel I have been led on with empty promises since. I was told fencing materials would be delivered this week but was given no date on when fencing would take place. The fencing materials have not landed and I still am waiting to hear why. I have five acres of grass that I rely on but can get no use whatsoever from it. It is stressful trying to find alternatives and I am at my wits' end with it”.

Coillte statement

The Irish Farmers Journal contacted Coillte regarding the damage - it responded with the following statement.

“Storm Éowyn was a catastrophic storm which caused unprecedented damage to forests across the country. It is estimated that approximately 24,000 hectares of forestry (approximately 40 million trees) was significantly damaged with about 50% of that damage to Coillte forests.

This part of the boundary is an area that was particularly badly damaged with the boundary flattened to almost field level.

"Our initial priority was on emergency works to clear road access and to support the restoration of services. Since then, Coillte’s staff and contractors have been working hard to deal with damage caused by storm Éowyn as quickly and safely as possible, removing dangerous trees and restoring access to our neighbours.

"These works are currently ongoing across multiple locations in the midlands, west and north west of the country. Given the complexity of this tree clearance work, it will take time."

Patience

The statement added: "Coillte would like to thank the public for their patience as we work through repairing this unprecedented level of damage to our forests and we remind the public that fallen and overhanging trees are extremely dangerous and should only ever be cleared by fully-qualified individuals.”