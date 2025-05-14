The native Irish honey bee, also known as the Dark European honey bee.

A group of 45 farmers in Galway has committed to creating a large conservation area on their land for the native Irish honey bee.

The Native Irish Honey Bee Society has partnered with these farmers to conserve and protect Ireland’s only native honey bee – Apis mellifera mellifera.

Also known as the dark European honey bee, this bee has taken thousands of years to evolve to perfectly meet the demands of the Irish climate and it is at massive risk of extinction by hybridisation, according to the society.

Hybridisation occurs when the native honey bee mates with non-native imported sub-species and has increased from under 5% in 2018 to over 12% in 2023, with some areas having more than 30% hybrids.

“We currently have 375 designated conservation areas and we’re very pleased to recently secure such a large area in Connemara,” the society said.

The society is appealing for more farmers to get in contact about getting involved in protecting the native honey bee.