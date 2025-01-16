Founded in 2009, Shropshire-based Marches Biogas was acquired by its management and employees in 2020.

Galway firm Glanua has acquired UK-based Marches Biogas, an engineering and services firm that specialises in anaerobic digestion (AD) and biogas production for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Loughrea, Glanua provides engineering services to the wastewater and energy infrastructure sectors across the UK and Ireland and said the acquisition is a significant step forward in its ambitious growth plan.

The acquisition now positions the company as a specialist in the design, construction and operation of AD plants.

Glanua group managing director Karl Zimmerer said: “This acquisition highlights our commitment to advancing the circular economy by transforming organic waste into renewable energy through anaerobic digestion technologies."

Marches Biogas

Founded in 2009, Shropshire-based Marches Biogas was acquired by its management and employees in 2020. The company recorded sales of £6m in 2023 and employs 27 people. Its acquisition means Glanua’s workforce has now increased to over 600.

Marches Biogas has extensive experience in the design, construction, installation, training, operation and maintenance of AD (and biogas) plants.

It has built over 30 AD plants, ranging from 50kWe to large-scale facilities utilising feedstocks including energy crops, farm slurries, food and industrial wastes.

There are over 550 AD plants in the UK, with many in existence for over 10 years. Glanua believes this represents an opportunity for upgrade as well as modernisation works to intensify the existing digestion process through innovative technology which will maximise resource recovery.

Expansion

Total revenue in Glanua amounted to €97m in 2022 and increased to €150m in 2023. The group’s long-term strategic plan is to grow turnover to €400m by 2028.

The group is undergoing significant expansion and recently opened four new offices across Ireland and the UK in Belfast, Cork, Reading and London.

Glanua’s clients include Uisce Éireann, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Northern Ireland Water, Kerry Group, Glanbia and ABP.