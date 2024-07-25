Sheep farmer, Peter Conboy, will tow a dialysis machine, symbolising the journey of patients on dialysis towards the hope of a life-saving transplant.

On Wednesday, 31 July, Peter Conboy from Ballygar, Galway will embark on a remarkable five-day 240km charity cycle across the country, starting at 10.30am from Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

His journey will end at the Commemorative Garden for organ donors in Salthill, Galway. Unlike other long-distance charity rides, the Galway native will tow a dialysis machine, symbolising the journey of patients on dialysis towards the hope of a life-saving transplant.

This extraordinary endeavour aims to raise awareness and funds for the Irish Kidney Association and spark conversations about the critical importance of organ donation.

The journey

Peter’s route will take him east to west along the banks of the Royal Canal, Grand Canal, and the Midlands Greenway and from Athlone onwards along primary and secondary roads to his final destination, the Circle of Life Commemorative Garden for organ donors in Salthill, Galway around midday.

Along the way, he’ll be stopping off in the towns of Maynooth, Mullingar, Athlone, Ballinasloe, and Loughrea to rally support for his cause before the final leg of his journey, from Loughrea to Galway, on Sunday, 4 August.

The poignant destination at the Circle of Life Garden highlights the significance of his mission, especially considering his personal connection to the cause.

Connection to the cause

Peter’s commitment to this cause stems from the past experience of chronic kidney disease by his wife Liz Ferry, a native of Falcarragh, in Donegal.

Diagnosed at 13, she became a patient at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, and she endured peritoneal dialysis at home for six nights a week, for 11 hours at a time, until a donor kidney became available less than a year later.

She underwent her life-changing kidney transplant at Beaumont Hospital in May 2002.

Peter’s arrival at the symbolic Garden in Salthill is his way of honouring the family of Liz’s donor, who made the admirable decision to donate their loved one’s organs 22 years ago, granting Liz a successful and long-lasting kidney transplant.

“This was the first chapter in a new life for Liz, enabling her to complete her college degree, travel the world, marry me, and enjoy life to the full. None of this would have been possible without the selfless decision made by her donor’s family. We are eternally grateful.

“I’d love for people to come out to meet me in the towns I stop in along the way, or give me a wave if they see me, but most of all I hope I will remind people to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and also to share their wishes about organ donation.

"I encourage everyone to carry a donor card, note their consent on your driving license with code 115, or set up the organ donor app on your phone.”