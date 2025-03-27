The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, TD and Ruth Connolly.

Ruth Connolly, a final year PhD student in Animal Science at UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science (SAFS), has won the Women in Agriculture Studies Excellence Award.

The Galway native was presented with the award by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Thursday. The award aims to recognise females innovating and excelling in the agri-food sector.

Connolly was selected by the evaluation committee in recognition of her work ethic, engagement with the programme and her academic achievements.

The committee also acknowledged her ongoing contribution to gender equality, inclusion, and empowerment within the SAFS and the wider UCD and external communities.

Minister Heydon said that the award is a way to promote the involvement of “exceptional women and young girls who can become mentors and role models for future generations”.

“The award aims to improve the status of women in the agricultural sector, contributing to a more inclusive future for the sector.”

Diversity

Connolly graduated from UCD with a first-class honours degree in animal science in August 2020 and embarked on her PhD in animal science in September 2021.

Her research programme is focused on identifying feeding strategies and feed additives for the diets of weaned pigs which improve thrive, gut function and digestive health.

With her award, Connolly was also given a sum of €2,500.

“It is appropriate that this award is presented during UCD’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion week,” added Heydon.

“As we reflect on the importance of diversity, equality and inclusion, we acknowledge the achievements of women in agriculture, and we are honouring those who inspire change and pave the way for a better future.”

