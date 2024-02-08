I see that Irish entrepreneur Declan Ganley is to sell his Massey Ferguson tractor as part of a debt dispute in the United States.

Ganley will also need to offload 4ac of land west of the Shannon, as well as a pub, two Land Rovers and two Mercedes under the arrangement, according to The Irish Times.

Ganley had agreed to sell the pub for at least €157,500 and the four acres of land for at least €35,250.

The money gathered from the sale of the land, pub and vehicles will go towards reducing the overall size of the judgment, which his former business partner David Shuman claims has risen from $16m to $20m as a result of interest and penalties.

All eyes will be on those auctions. The Dealer wonders who will end up with the Massey and what the hours are like on it.