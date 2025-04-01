To help restrict access to your farm yard, An Garda Síochána has recommended that farmers install gates by fixing them to a sturdy concrete or metal post, keeping it locked, and they should consider appropriate signage such as 'private property'. / Philip Doyle

Gardaí have reminded farmers to install farm gates securely and use security measures to lower the risks of theft.

It comes after gardaí in Limerick said they are investigating the thefts of two farm gates between Sunday 9 March and Tuesday 18 March.

The incident occurred at a farm in the Millmount area of Kilmallock and the local farmer reported the missing gates as stolen.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Advice

To help restrict access to your farm yard, An Garda Síochána has recommended that farmers install gates by fixing them to a sturdy concrete or metal post, keeping it locked, and they should consider appropriate signage such as 'private property'.

In addition, farmers could also consider installing an alarm in vulnerable areas and marking their property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.

“Fencing, hedges and walls should be robust, well maintained and checked regularly for breaches,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

Farmers can keep a register of their property - which includes the item’s make, model, serial number, colour, any unique, unusual features on equipment - which can be done using the Garda Property App.

People in rural areas can also join a community alert scheme or consider starting their own.

