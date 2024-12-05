Justin O'Connor hasn't been seen since Tuesday 3 December.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of Justin O’Connor (41), Celbridge, Co Kildare, who is missing since Tuesday 3 December.

Justin is described as being approximately 1.77m (5'10") in height, of medium build, bald, with brown eyes.

When last seen, Justin was wearing a blue Leinster rugby zip-up top, blue jeans and white Adidas runners.

It is believed that Justin was driving a white Ford Focus with a 232 D registration plate, which was last clocked on the M50 southbound toll at 8.15pm on 3 December.

This is out of character and his family and gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Justin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01-666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.