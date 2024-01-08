The Kane low-loader trailer that was stolen in Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer in Co Donegal they believe was towed away by a tractor.

The yellow Kane low-loader trailer, with a registration of 03 DL 2234, was taken from a yard in Carrickmagrath.

The theft took place between Monday afternoon 1 January and Tuesday morning 2 January.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who has seen the trailer or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Carlow

Separately, in an unrelated incident, gardaí are investigating a trailer that was stolen from a farmyard in Co Carlow.

The theft occurred at Bohermore, Co Carlow, near Bagenalstown, between Saturday afternoon 30 December and Sunday evening 31 December.

Investigations are also ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Begenalstown Garda Station on 059-977 4120.