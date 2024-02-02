A group of farmer protesters was cleared from the bar and lobby of the Athlone Springs Hotel in Roscommon with the assistance of gardaí on Thursday night, after they refused to leave the building unless they could talk with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The small group refused to leave the lobby after being requested to do so by gardaí, who advised that the premises was no longer a public place after the bar closes.

This smaller group remained inside the hotel until just before 1am on Friday morning.

The group of protesters, who numbered around 30 at one point, had parked around nine tractors along the road outside the hotel, with a space left between tractors allowing for cars to pass through.

The protesters claimed to not be aligned with any farming organisation nor the Irish Farmers' Association's (IFA) tractor protests organised in every county that evening in solidarity with farmer demonstrations across many EU countries.

The group gathered outside the hotel as Minister McConalogue was speaking at the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) conference inside. The ICSA was not involved in the protest taking place outside.

Some members of the group confronted Minister McConalogue in the conference room while he was taking questions from media just after the ICSA meeting ended.

One man in particular, who refused to give his name when asked by the Irish Farmers Journal, said that the Minister is a “professional bluffer” who “doesn’t represent anyone”.

One concrete issue raised by this unnamed protester was the delay to farmers’ Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments.

“When is the payments coming to the farmers that are waiting?” he asked.

“That’s why the farmers are here. The total lack of respect you and the rest of the Government have for the rural community in this country,” the protester added.

When Minister McConalogue claimed that “the only person showing disrespect here is you” after the man refused to allow the Minister answer questions from the media, the unidentified protester responded “that is the only language people like you would listen to”.

“You can say whatever you want. Unless you’re able to drag me out, I’m going nowhere for the minute,” the protester told others in the room who wanted him to leave.

When asked which organisation the protester represented by an ICSA member present during the confrontation, he replied: “What organisation? That’s none of your business. I am a human being; I am a person in agriculture”.

“I’m after speaking to a whole room of farmers here tonight, answering their questions and you’re coming in here mouthing off with no answers. Away you go. You have no manners,” Minister McConalogue commented before leaving the room.

Gardaí were visible at the premises for the first time after this confrontation, with a presence remaining after the protesters had left the hotel.