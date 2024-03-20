Threats have been made to Department of Agriculture staff on multiple occasions, with the gardaí informed of this intimidating behaviour.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Carol Nolan, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that Department staff had been threatened verbally, physically and in writing.

“I wish to inform the deputy that my Department has had the need to contact An Garda Síochána on a number of occasions from 2020 to date due to verbal, written and physical threats being addressed to staff working within this Department during the course of carrying out their duties.

“The assistance of An Garda Síochána in relation to these matters is greatly appreciated as we ensure that we have a safe place of work for our staff,” the minister said.

Unacceptable

Commenting on the Minister for Agriculture’s revelation, Nolan said regardless of the policies implemented by the Department, no reaction to these should require garda intervention.

“It is totally unacceptable for that sense of disagreement to cross the threshold whereby the intervention of the gardaí is then required. I would hope that departmental staff, the vast majority of whom are merely giving effect to policies outside of their control, would be treated with respect at all times and that they would also be free in particular from physical threats or acts of intimidation,” she added.