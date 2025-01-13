Anyone that sees individuals engaged in this activity is advised not to approach, but to note down the location, vehicle registration, number of people involved, as well as any additional information and contact their local Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. / Philip Doyle

Gardaí in the Clare Tipperary Division are targeting illegal hunting in an operation aimed at protecting wildlife and livestock.

The initiative is in cooperation with National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Co Clare Dog Warden Service with checkpoints being carried out across Co Clare.

The aim of this operation is to protect local wildlife and livestock, as well as to target, disrupt and prosecute individuals engaged in illegal hunting and animal cruelty.

A spokesperson from NPWS said the illegal hunting can result in the suffering and cruel death of animals and threatens local populations of protected wildlife.

“This activity is also highly disruptive to landowners and local communities. NPWS is committed to working with An Garda Síochána and all stakeholders in combating and prosecuting this illegal activity.”

Offences

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act, to enter onto lands for the purpose of hunting a wild animal without the permission of the owner or the person entitled to the sporting rights to the property.

It is also an offence to bring a dog suspected of being capable of hunting fauna onto lands without said permission.

Such activities may result in the disturbance and worrying of livestock.

Anyone that sees individuals engaged in this activity is advised not to approach, but to note down the location, vehicle registration, number of people involved, as well as any additional information and contact their local Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

In an emergency dial 999 or 112.

In addition, information relating to these incidents can also be brought to the attention of the NPWS by emailing wildlifeenforcement@npws.gov.ie.

