Gardaí have confirmed that the human remains found on farmland at Carrig East, Kenmare, Co Kerry, have been identified as being the remains of missing farmer Michael Gaine.

On Friday 16 May, human remains had been found in a field belonging to Mr Gaine, where slurry had been spread. The area was declared a crime scene and further search operations were carried out.

A man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery and was released without charge on Monday 19 May.

Mr Gaine was reported missing from his home near Kenmare, Co Kerry on Friday 21 March 2025, he was last seen on Thursday 20 March 2025.

Investigation

On Tuesday 29 April 2025 An Garda Síochána reclassified the missing person investigation as a homicide investigation.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for assistance in this investigation.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.