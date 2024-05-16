The vehicle was detained by gardaí in Westmeath.

A tractor was seized by gardaí in Westmeath this week when it was discovered it was being driven by a 14-year-old.

The teenage driver, who was two years off the legal age limit to drive a tractor, was accompanied by a 13-year-old passenger.

The New Holland tractor, which had a roller attached, was uninsured and hadn't been taxed for almost 11 years.

The vehicle was detained and a court hearing is to follow regarding the lack of insurance and tax, gardaí said in a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Gardaí said proceedings will now follow for both the teenager driving and their father and referrals have been made to the local juvenile liaison officer.

"As we approach silage season and children and young people’s summer holidays from school, tractor safety on and off the farm is paramount," gardaí warned.