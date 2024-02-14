An incident room has been setup at Ballina Garda Station.

A man living in rural Co Mayo was subjected to a burglary in which two men entered his house armed with a knife on Monday evening.

Gardaí said the suspected offenders entered the property in Killasser, outside Swinford, between 7pm and 7.30pm and threatened the male occupant of the house.

No injuries were sustained during the course of the incident.

A number of items were stolen from the house and the suspects fled the scene in the homeowner’s Toyota Land Cruiser.

The stolen vehicle was recovered approximately 40 minutes away in Coolaney, Co Sligo.

Garda investigation

An incident room has been setup at Ballina Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Killasser, Aclare, Tobercurry, Coolaney and the surrounding areas on Monday evening between 6pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone who observed a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser travelling in these areas is asked to contact gardaí.

Any person with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096-20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.