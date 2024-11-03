Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic incident involving a tractor which occurred near Oranmore, Co Galway, on Saturday afternoon 2 November.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident which occurred on a local road in Rinn, Oranmore, at approximately 3.30pm.

A male passenger, aged 19, injured in the incident was transferred by ambulance personnel to University Hospital Galway, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination, which has since taken place and the road has reopened.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family of the deceased.

Investigations are ongoing.