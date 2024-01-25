Director general of the NPWS Niall Ó Donnchú described badger baiting as "absolutely barbaric" with no place in any civilised society.

Gardaí in Newcastle West were alerted to an incident of badger baiting in Limerick on Wednesday 25 January, which they described as a harmful and serious offence under the Wildlife Act.

Along with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), gardaí arrived at the scene near the village of Croagh on Wednesday afternoon and observed two large holes which had been intentionally dug in the ground.

This, gardaí said, is believed to be a practice known as ‘badger baiting’ - when badgers, which are a protected species in Ireland, are dug out of their sets and captured by people to be used to fight with dogs.

Speaking about the incident, director general of the NPWS Niall Ó Donnchú said: "Badger baiting is a practice where holes are dug close to badger sets, to get the badger out of the set to capture it and to basically use the badger in fights with dogs.

'Serious offence'

"It is a harmful and serious offence under the Wildlife Act and badgers are a protected species. The disturbance or the interference with the breeding or nesting sites of any protected mammal is an offence under the Wildlife Act and any associated activity with that capture is strictly illegal - it's also not good for the dogs.

"This is heinous, this is absolutely barbaric. It is indescribable cruelty to both the protected animal and indeed to the dog. It has absolutely no place in any civilised society," he said.

The NPWS, he added, have witnessed this kind of activity before and the photos of such fights are "simply horrific" where invariably both dog and badger are killed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak with anyone that was in the Croagh village area or the wider Adare and Rathkeale areas during 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday afternoon and who may have seen anything which resembled this or saw anything which may have drawn their attention.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.