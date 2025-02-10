Gardaí said that Cooley farmers experienced “intense frustration” at walkers leaving gates open and not putting dogs on a leash across last weekend. \ Barry Cronin

Gardaí in Co Louth have issued a warning to walkers enjoying the Cooley Peninsula to keep their dogs on a leash after instances of sheep worrying last weekend.

A statement from an Garda Síochána said the cool, dry and clear weather brought many walkers and hikers to Carlingford and Omeath, “who have taken to the Commons and Slieve Foy keen to get out”.

“Unfortunately, some visitors may not realise that it's lambing season and that the sheep that many of the locals rely on for their livelihood are particularly vulnerable when visitors refuse or forget to put their dogs on a leash.

“This weekend, the farmers in our community have reported intense frustration as gates have been left open and unleashed dogs have been chasing heavily pregnant ewes. This incredibly negligent behaviour can cause extreme distress to ewes during lambing season.”

Consequences

The local gardai in Louth added that members of the public do not realise the possible consequences for their pets if they are found chasing sheep.

“Most people don't realise that a farmer is well within their rights to destroy a dog, who is hassling or chasing livestock on their land and that the person responsible for the dog may be liable to prosecution before the courts.

“We're all very lucky to live in such a beautiful corner of the world, so we urge everyone to be considerate of others and ensure that the livestock that many of our locals rely on are protected.”