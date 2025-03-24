Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Michael Gaine (pictured).

An Garda Síochána has renewed appeals to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 56-year-old Michael (Mike) Gaine from Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Gardaí and Mr Gaine’s family remain extremely concerned for his wellbeing.

A suckler and sheep farmer, he was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen in Kenmare town just before 10am Thursday when he bought phone credit in Centra Kenmare.

He has been described as being approximately 5' 10" tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

He was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Gardaí have appealed for members of the public with camera footage or other images recorded on dash-cams or CCTV footage in the Kenmare town and Moll’s Gap area of the N71/R568 last Thursday and Friday to come forward to the investigating team.

Weekend search

Anyone with information on Mr Gaine’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána thanked the public for assistance with the search over recent days.

Manager of Kenmare Mart Dan McCarthy told the Irish Farmers Journal that around 200 volunteers had joined search efforts co-ordinated from the mart on Saturday and Sunday.

In an update on Monday, Gardaí said that they will not be seeking search volunteers until further notice.