A sergeant told the Irish Farmers Journal of one instance that 'was targeted'.

Gardaí have warned local farmers to stay vigilant and improve their security systems after a spate of crimes were reported in north Tipperary.

Sergeant John McCormack from the Thurles garda station told the Irish Farmers Journal at a farm safety event in Gurteen College on Monday that there have been six reported thefts in the Newport-Silvermines-Cappawhite area of the county, five on farms and one at a veterinary practice.

Makita drills and farm machinery were stolen, but McCormack said that due to the nature of some of the stolen items, the criminals could be involved in the agricultural sector.

That was targeted; it was targeting another farmer for a piece of equipment

“I had an instance earlier in the year where there was a PTO shaft taken off a zero grazer. That was targeted; it was targeting another farmer for a piece of equipment,” he said.

“The same way when the dosing was taken [from the vets].

Nobody should be allowed onto your farm without having your permission

“That’s being used in the agricultural sector, that’s not being taken by anybody that’s keeping a dog or cat at home.”

Tipperary’s Garda crime prevention officer advised farmers to improve their security systems by installing more lights, CCTV cameras and improving locks.

Cost-effective measures include making sure all gates are properly closed and greeting strangers at the gates instead of inside the farm.

“Generally, farms leave the access points to the gates open. Nobody should be allowed onto your farm without having your permission.”

Of the six thefts, one took place after storm Éowyn hit Ireland, leaving many farms without power.

McCormack added that more farms should have dogs to discourage criminals.

“A dog in the yard is a great deterrent,” Sgt McCormack said.

“Before you go into a farmer’s yard, if you saw two or three dogs coming barking at you, you might just stay in the car and not get out.”